Happening nearby: See what’s new at Taste of Edmonds Aug. 10-12

Taste Edmonds comes to town this Friday-Sunday, Aug. 10-12, with big changes in store for Edmonds’ annual food and entertainment festival sponsored by — and benefiting — the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Among them:

– The festival entry fee is being lowered this year to $3 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are still free.

– A multi-day wristband, costing $5, will cover entry all three days.

-On Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edmonds residents with ID get free entry to Taste Edmonds.

-The entry fee for both the festival and 21+ Garden this year is $9 per day ($3 festival entry plus $6 garden entry). You can now buy your entry to the 21+ Garden at any main gate.

– You can also purchase a $20 multi-day wristband that gets you entry into the festival AND the 21+ Garden all three days.

– The Kids Zone will feature a free bouncy house village, sponsored by a group of downtown Edmonds businesses. For information on where to pick up your unlimited ride wristband ahead of time, visit tasteedmonds.com/kids-zone/.

– Also new this year in the Kids Zone are free STEM, Creativity and Athletics tents. Swing by to have your kids partake in hands-on activities as well as interesting demos from several community organizations. Learn how solar cell motors work, watch the King’s High School robotics team, make arts and crafts projects like ribbon kites and watercolor printing using shaving cream, and view demos from Sno-King Youth Club.

-Many favorite food vendors are returning this year along with some fresh new names. All vendors will be offering “Taste” sized portions for $5 or less, so attendees can sample a larger variety of foods.

-The 21+ Garden is nearly doubling in size and combining both beer and wine gardens into one. The chamber has partnered with Columbia Distributing to bring a new lineup of both domestic and craft beers as well as a hand-picked selection of wines.

-Based on requests to offer food inside the 21+ Garden, there will be food trucks there this year, including local favorite Moonshine BBQ.

Also in the 21+ Garden, you’ll find a range of activities to keep you entertained, from corn hole to yoga. Learn more about that here.

Now in its 36th year, Taste Edmonds serves as the largest fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the festival are put toward free chamber-sponsored community events including the 4th of July celebrations, Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat and the annual Tree Lighting ceremony.

Taste Edmonds

Aug. 10-12, 2018

Civic Playfield

6th Avenue North and Bell Street

Fri/Sat – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sun – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

www.TasteEdmonds.com