Happening nearby: Second annual Summer School Brewfest at McMenamins July 21

McMenamins is hosting its second annual Anderson Summer School Brewfest at its location in Bothell on Saturday, July 21.

The event will feature handcrafted beers and ciders from McMenamins and other Pacific Northwest breweries. Festival attendants will be able to sip local brews and roam the area of Anderson School, while jamming to live music outdoors.

Though you must be 21 years old to sample, the event is open to all ages. Admission to the event is free, and it costs $28 for a pint glass and 12 tasting tokens.

For more information about the event, click here. Anderson School is located at 18607 Bothell Way N.E.