Happening nearby: Register now for Taste Edmonds cornhole tournament

This weekend’s Taste Edmonds event will once again feature a cornhole tournament, this year sponsored by The Everett Clinic .

The doubles tournament will take place the first three hours each day in the Beer Garden, with teams of two squaring off in a best-two-out-of-three single elimination competition. The top teams from Friday and Saturday will play until the winners are crowned.

Entry fee is $50 per two-player team. All players must be age 21 or older. Your entry fee includes free entry into Taste Edmonds, plus one drink ticket and one t-shirt per person.

Teams will play either Friday or Saturday, advancing to the finals on Sunday. Prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.

Learn more and register here.

Taste Edmonds runs Aug. 10-12 in downtown Edmonds. Learn more at tasteedmonds.com.