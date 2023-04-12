Happening nearby: Public invited to tour NOAA ship in Seattle April 29

The public is invited to tour the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Pier 46 in Seattle.

The ship will be in port after completing an initial mapping and remotely operated vehicles shakedown expedition along the U.S. West Coast. The public is invited to tour the ship and learn more about NOAA’s work in the region during a public port event.

This is the only federal vessel dedicated to ocean exploration. Visitors will get a close-up look at the underwater robots used to explore the deep sea, deep-sea specimens, maps and videos. Later this year, the mission team aboard Okeanos will explore the deep waters of Alaska — and the public can follow along with the exploration through a live-stream.

To access Pier 46, enter at Alaskan Way South and South Jackson Street. Follow signs to event. Close-toed shoes are required to tour the ship.

