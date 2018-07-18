Happening nearby: Police searching for EdCC student last seen July 1

1 of 2

Lynnwood Police are searching for Battulga Batbold, a 23 year-old exchange student from Mongolia, who was reported missing Wednesday.

Battulga, who also goes by “Tulga”, was last seen on the evening of July 1, 2018, at his apartment in the 20400 block of 68th Avenue West. He was attending Edmonds Community College and has no family in the area.

Battulga is an Asian male, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds (thin build). His current clothing description is unknown.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact Det. Sgt. Doug Teachworth at 425-670-5616 or via email at [email protected]. You may also call 911 with any information about Battulga’s whereabouts.