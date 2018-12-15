Happening nearby: Police investigating shooting at Edmonds Senior Center

Edmonds police say they are investigating a shooting that left one male dead at the Edmonds Senior Center around midnight Friday.

According to Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley, the senior center was being rented out for an event and there was a disturbance when the shooting occurred.

Hawley wasn’t sure whether the victim was shot inside or outside the building. The age and hometown of the victim also wasn’t immediately known.

Police detained a car that fled the area, but it is not yet clear how those in the vehicle may be involved, Hawley said.

One witness reported seeing police with guns drawn on Edmonds Way near the QFC, ordering the vehicle’s occupants out of the car.

We will provide more details as they become available.