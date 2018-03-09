Happening nearby: Police arrest man after hit-and-run collision near Aurora Village

Edmonds police took a 27-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man into custody Thursday afternoon on hit-and-run and drug charges following a two-car crash at the corner of 244th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

According to Edmonds police Sgt. Shane Hawley, a police officer attempted to stop the man, who was driving a silver Hyundai on 9th Avenue South in Edmonds, for a traffic violation around 1 p.m. The driver took off but due to congested streets at that time of day the officer decided not to pursue him, Hawley said.

A few minutes later, the driver was involved in a collision with a Ford Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old Shoreline man. The suspect fled on foot, heading to the Aurora Village shopping center. An off-duty Seattle police officer who observed the incident followed the suspect into the Aurora Village Costco Tire Center, where he was apprehended by Shoreline police.

The Shoreline man involved in the collision received minor injuries and was evaluated by aid crews at the scene, Hawley said.