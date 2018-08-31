Happening nearby: No one hurt as auxiliary crane crashes through Edmonds window

1 of 4

A shuttle crane involved in disassembling the main construction crane at the old Edmonds post office worksite at 2nd Avenue North and Main Street tipped over at around 9 a.m. Friday morning, crashing through a lobby window of a condominium complex across the street. No injuries were reported.

The window was located in the Main Street Plaza condominiums lobby area, which leads to the second-floor residential units.

“This is really frustrating,” said Doug Spee, owner and developer of the new mixed residential-commercial building. “Up until now it’s been a smooth, textbook operation.”

According to Spee, the tall construction crane was leased from a company in Iowa, and with that phase of construction now complete it was being disassembled for return to the owner. The shuttle crane was brought in to remove the stack of 6,300-pound counterweights that stabilize the main crane and load them onto a flatbed. It was during the loading process that the shuttle crane fell.

Second Avenue between Main and Bell was closed Friday morning while the incident was being investigated and cleaned up. According to Edmonds Public Works, the contractor is bringing in another crane to remove the one that fell. There is no estimate at this time for when the street will reopen.

The Post Office itself, located just north of the construction site on 2nd Avenue North, remains open, but customers need to park outside the restricted area and come in on foot.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel