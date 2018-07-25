Happening nearby: New Cheesecake Factory location at Alderwood Mall now hiring, expected to open Aug. 21

1 of 2

The Cheesecake Factory is looking to hire 250 staff at their new Alderwood Mall site, located at the old Sears location on the east side of the mall.

Interviews are being conducted at the mall, at Suite 210 (beside PearleVision and Nordstrom), from now until Aug. 18.

Open part-time and full-time positions include hosts, chefs, dishwashers, servers, food prep and bartenders. The restaurant will open on Aug. 21.

Text 425-230-3891 to contact a recruiter, or go to cakecareers.com.

–Story and photos by David Carlos