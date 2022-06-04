Happening nearby: Mini hydroplane races this weekend at Silver Lake in Everett

The Seattle Outboard Association will be hosting two days of outboard hydroplane races this weekend at Thornton A. Sullivan Park located on Silver Lake in south Everett. Races are free to watch and will take place from roughly 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

The association’s first annual Howard Shaw Memorial Regatta features junior racing classes for youths ages 9-17 driving stock boats and adult racing classes that include larger and faster boats in stock/modified and pro categories that can fly across the water at speeds up to 90 mph. Each race will consist of three laps on an approximately 3/4 mile course.

Silver Lake is a 104-acre body of water that has three City of Everett parks with public access including Thornton A. Sullivan Park on the west side of the lake, Hauge Homestead Park on the southeastern side of the lake and Green Lantern Park on the northeastern side of the lake.

Thornton A Sullivan Park will have limited beach access during the event. The park will be open for spectators and a portion of the public beach will remain open during and after the event. Public parking will be limited. In addition, the disc golf course will be open to the public this weekend but with a limited number of holes.

Annual hydroplane races have been held on Silver Lake for more than 60 years, although this marks only the second year that the regatta will be a two-day event.