Happening nearby: McDonald McGarry Insurance collecting flags for recycling in July

If your flag is looking a little worse for wear and you are unsure of how to respectfully dispose of it, McDonald McGarry Insurance, located at 630 Main St. in Edmonds, will be sponsoring its annual Flag Recycling event during the month of July.

Worn and faded flag will be passed on to local Boy Scout troops for flag retirement ceremonies. This retires the flags respectfully, while the scouts have an opportunity to learn about proper flag handling.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting the good old stars and stripes from July 2-31 at their office, 630 Main St., Edmonds. Please note the flags must be removed from any poles or attachments and completely dry.

While this recycling program is free, as always McDonald McGarry will be accepting donations to the Edmonds Food Bank.

McDonald McGarry Insurance will be open — and collecting flags — from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call the office at 425-774-3200, or email [email protected] for more information.