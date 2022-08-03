Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail

A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail.
On July 5, a Lynnwood patrol officer identified a vehicle associated with Phillips parked in front of the Pick-n-Pull at 18306 Highway 99 in Lynnwood. The officer requested assistance to check the premises for Phillips, and several officers located him inside the Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard and attempted to detain him.
“Initial reports are that the suspect pulled out a handgun and put it to the head of a female he arrived with,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Joe Dickinson said. “Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who then fled toward the main parking lot where his vehicle was parked.”
According to police, a witness reported that as Phillips was climbing the fence, he fired at least one round and then a Lynnwood police sergeant returned fire. “The suspect made it to his vehicle, drove over the curbing, and fled the scene,” Dickinson said. There were no reported injuries to anyone involved.
Another patrol unit initiated a brief pursuit but was unable to maintain visual contact.
Phillips also has active warrants for attempted murder out of Whatcom County and escape from community custody from the Washington State Department of Corrections, police said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.