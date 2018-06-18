Happening nearby: Local groups to connect veterans in need to services for Stand Down 2018

On Monday, June 25, Workforce Snohomish, in collaboration with the Snohomish County Veterans Homelessness Committee and Everett VFW Post 2100, will host the Snohomish County Veterans Stand Down 2018. This is a free, one-day event dedicated to providing homeless vets much needed services, from dental screenings to benefits counselors to housing information.

This event is part of Workforce Snohomish’s Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, an initiative focused on assisting homeless veterans overcome their barriers and gain stable housing through employment. Although this event is aimed at serving homeless veterans, no veteran with proof of service will be turned away.

The event will be held at the VFW Post, 2711 Oakes Ave., Everett, WA from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. with dental services beginning at 7 a.m. For more information, please contact the Workforce Snohomish Veterans Unit at 425-258-6340.

Services will include: hygiene, legal services, haircut, dental screening, gear, clothing, housing information, meals and refreshments, employment resources, Veterans Service Officers, women-specific services, mental health assistance, Veterans Benefits Counselor, as well as medical and dental assessments.

Veteran’s lunches will be catered by Housing Hope’s HopeWorks Café and coffee will be available all day, thanks to the VFW. Veterans’ gear and hygiene kits will be provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Hero’s Café, and many more donors