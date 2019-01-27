Happening nearby: Job and Resource Fair in Kenmore Jan. 30

Job seekers: Join over 30 public and non-profit employers for a free Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 30 from noon-4 p.m at the Northshore Fire Department, 7220 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore.

Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend. Organizations will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions.

come prepared with resumes and dress professionally.

There is free parking and the location is ADA accessible.

To register for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/job-resource-fair-public-and-non-profit-tickets-53654775879.

Employers attending include:

Bothell Police Department

City of Bothell

City of Everett

CIty of Lake Forest Park

City of Mill Creek

City of Mulkiteo

City of Seattle (Finance, Administrative Services, Seattle Animal Shelter, Fleet Mechanics)

Cocoon House

Community Transit

Everett Transit

Kenmore Police Department/King Co. Sheriffs

King County Department of Metro Transit

King County IT

Lake Forest Park Police Department

Monroe Correctional Complex

National Testing Network (NTN)

NorCom

Northshore Fire Department

Northshore School District

Northshore Utility District

Public Health – Seattle & King County

Public Safety Testing (PST)

Redmond Fire Department

Silver Lake Water and Sewer

Sno911

Snohomish County Sheriffs

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

U.S. Post Office

U.S. Census Bureau

Woodinville Fire & Rescue

Worksource

YMCA (Northshore)

For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page at www.facebook.com/events/1151534248329688.