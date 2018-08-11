Happening nearby: Inspirus hosting book drive to benefit local students

Inspirus Credit Union’s Lynnwood location is hosting a book drive to support student reading throughout the school year.

Community members are invited to drop off books at Inspirus’s Lynnwood location, 3405 188th St. S.W., from now until Sept. 28.

Books from the following categories are suitable for donation:

 Adventure

 Autobiography

 Chapter books

 Fiction

 Historical fiction

 Non-fiction

 Picture books

 Poetry

Donated books will be distributed to local schools.

“The stories we read through books have the power to inspire and teach lifelong learners,” said Inspirus Credit Union Branch Manager Gabe Navaja. “At Inspirus, we believe in supporting education and hope that by partnering with the local community, we can make a greater impact together.”