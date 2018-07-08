Happening nearby: Free Chick-fil-A to customers wearing ‘cow attire’ July 10

Chick-fil-A restaurants, including the location in Lynnwood at 3026 196th St. S.W., will offer a free entree to any customer who dresses like a cow on Tuesday, July 10 in honor of “Cow Appreciation Day,” a promotional event created by the restaurant over a decade ago.

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Guests can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for more information.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m.