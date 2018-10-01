Happening nearby: Fix-a-Flat Maintenance Demonstration for cyclists set for Saturday, Oct. 13

The Cascade Bicycle Club, as part of Bike2Health, will host a Fix-a-Flat Maintenance Demonstration and Presentation at Verdant Health Commission on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Learn this simple and important skill to minimize delays the next time you get a flat. We’ll take the mystery out of wheel and tire removal, patching a tube and putting it all back together. This demonstration-only class also covers some of the causes of flat tires and how to best avoid and prevent them.
Topics include:
- Assessing the condition of your tires
- The most effective method for wheel removal and reinstallation
- Removing the tire from the rim and reinstallation
- Locating and repairing the puncture
- Tools to carry for a speedy repair
The Verdant Health Commission is located at 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
For more information and to register, click here. To learn more about Bike2Health, click here.