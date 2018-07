1 of 5

Firefighters put their skills to the test in the annual South County Fire Fourth of July Waterball Competition at Edmonds City Park.

Waterball is a described as a tug-of-war with water. Two teams of three firefighters compete in each round using a fire hose to blast water at a ball suspended on a long overhead cable. The first team to push the ball over to the opposing team’s side wins.

This year’s winner: Team 1776, comprised of Edmonds School District Fire Tech program graduates.