Happening nearby: Fatal crash closes Highway 99 in Shoreline Thursday morning

One person died and two others were hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 99 near 155th Street in Shoreline Thursday morning, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports. The road was closed in both directions.

The injured people were¬†taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with potentially life-threatening injuries, a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears that a taxi was headed northbound on the highway when the driver of a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the taxi head on.

You can read more in The Seattle Times story here.