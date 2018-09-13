Happening nearby: Fatal crash closes Highway 99 in Shoreline Thursday morning

One person died and two others were hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 99 near 155th Street in Shoreline Thursday morning, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports. The road was closed in both directions.

The injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with potentially life-threatening injuries, a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears that a taxi was headed northbound on the highway when the driver of a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the taxi head on.

