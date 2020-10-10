Happening nearby: Explosion near Highway 99 due to a pop bottle bomb, Edmonds police say

An explosion reported Saturday afternoon in the area of Highway 99 and 238th Street Southwest was due to a pop bottle bomb, and Edmonds police said they have interviewed an Edmonds man suspected in the incident. There were no injuries and no property damage.

Edmonds police, assisted by Washington State Patrol, were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. Saturday for an explosion in a parking lot on the east side of the Sunset Building, located at 23607 Highway 99, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. Remnants of the device were found and identified as a plastic pop bottle containing explosive material, police said. No other explosives were found during a search of the area.

Highway 99 was shut down between 238th and 234th Streets Southwest, and 236th Street Southwest was closed from the highway to 76th Avenue West while police investigated.