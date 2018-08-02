Happening nearby: Edmonds police to host sexual assault awareness event Aug. 8

Edmonds police officer Ashley Saunders has organized a community presentation and panel discussion Wednesday, Aug. 8 to promote education and awareness about sexual assault. The event will run from 5:30-9 p.m. at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds.

The evening will be hosted by Amity Addrisi of KING 5 News. The panel will include special guest Kayla Spicher, who is an assault survivor and a 2018 ESPY award recipient. Spicher was nationally recognized for the courage of her powerful testimony during court proceedings against the man convicted in her assault.

The event is sponsored in part by the Edmonds Police Foundation, Costco and PCC. A meet and greet with the panel members from Providence Hospital, Dawson Place and Edmonds PD is scheduled after the Q&A. There will also be an opportunity to learn personal safety tips and tactics from Edmonds police officers.