Happening nearby: Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour set for July 15

The 23rd annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour will be held on Sunday, July 15.

A summer must-do for many gardeners, this year’s Garden Tour is filled with inspiration. The 2018 Garden Tour features seven private gardens, six in Edmonds itself and one in Woodway. Gardens range from professionally designed and installed properties to hands-on, DIY creations that truly showcase the owner’s personality and hard work.

“From a gracious 10-acre estate to an extraordinary collection of hostas, from urban spaces that maximize each square foot to a rambling bit of country in the heart of the city, this year’s tour is bursting with variety, beauty, creativity and imagination,” says the Edmonds in Bloom announcement.

Order your tickets online at www.edmondsinbloom.com. Tickets are also available at the following local merchants: Bountiful Home, Frances Anderson Center, Garden Gear, Lil’ Sprout Nursery, and Sky Nursery. Tickets are $15 each in advance, or $20 each at the first garden on the day of the tour.

Edmonds in Bloom is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.