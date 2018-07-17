Happening nearby: Edmonds Classic Car Show July 21 at Church of God

The annual Classic Car Show, a benefit for local food banks and seniors coordinated by Edmonds resident Al Rutledge, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 21 at the Edmonds Church of God, 8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds. (This is not related to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored car show in September.)

Raffle drawings will occur throughout the day. No need to be present to win. There will also be live entertainment.

Car show registration costs $25. Cars will be judged and awards given.

For event information, contact Al Rutledge at 425-776-7130.