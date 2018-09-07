Happening nearby: Edmonds Classic Car Show hits streets Sunday, Sept. 9

View over 300 classic cars on display in downtown Edmonds when the annual Edmonds Classic Car Show sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hits the streets Sunday, Sept. 9.

The show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The awards presentation begins at 3:30 p.m. at the fountain, 5th and Main.

Activities and entertainment include:

A Lions Club Raffle at the Fountain

Chamber Foundation scholarship fundraising

The Edmonds Historical Museum is open to all. Stop by for a visit.

A free pancake breakfast will be held at North Sound Community Church, 4th Avenue North & Bell Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Enjoy free fun for the whole family with entertainment all day long, including a Kids Zone with free pinewood derby car kits. Children are invited to build, paint and race their cars on the pinewood derby track.

Learn more at EdmondsCarShow.com