Happening nearby: Contestant list set for 2020 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off

All 10 contestants have been confirmed for the 5th Annual Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off, a fundraiser for the Edmonds 4th of July Fireworks & Parades. This year the event will be Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way.

Event guests will be able to sample chowder from each of these contenders and vote on their favorite.

• Salish Brewing Co. (2019 People’s Choice & Judge’s Choice Best Cutting Edge Chowder Winner)

• Pacific Northwest Catering (2019 People’s Choice & Judge’s Choice Best Traditional Chowder Winner)

• The Kingston Ale House

• Navi’s Catering Kitchen (NEW Contender)

• Ivar’s Seafood of Edmonds

• Calypso Edmonds (NEW Contender)

• Bar Dojo

• Salt & Iron

• Emory’s on Silver Lake (NEW Contender)

• Mar•ket Fishmonger & Eatery

Here’s an update on the international guest competitor from Japan (see related story here). The chowder competition in Funabashi named a winner in November, a restaurant called “Ramen 963,” which won with their “Cutting Edge” style chowder. As part of their winnings, the chef and a staff member from Ramen 963 will be flown to the Seattle area to compete in the Edmonds cook-off.

These 10 local restaurants/caterers, plus the winning team from Funabashi, Japan will go head-to-head to see who can wow the crowd and the panel of guest celebrity judges, with the goal of being crowned “The Best Clam Chowder”.

The event will be open to early-entry ticket holders ($20 per ticket) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Those with general admission tickets ($12.50 in advance/$15 at the door) will be admitted from 1-3 p.m.

For information and tickets, visit www.EdmondsCookoff.com

Volunteers get free entry to the tasting. View shifts and sign up at www.EdmondsChamber.com/Volunteer. Donate an item or service valued at more than $50 for the event raffle and receive one General Admission ticket. Raffle proceeds benefit An Edmonds Kind of 4th. Contact alicia@edmondswa.com to donate.