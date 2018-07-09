Happening nearby: Community Transit to host job fair Wednesday, July 10

Community Transit is expanding bus service and is looking to hire 60 new drivers, as well as mechanics, planners and other positions before the end of the year.

The Snohomish County transit agency is preparing to launch the Swift Green Line, its second bus rapid transit route, in spring 2019 and needs more drivers. Buses on the Swift Green Line will run every 10 minutes between Bothell and Boeing/Paine Field. That will match the service level of the Swift Blue Line, which runs between downtown Everett and Shoreline along Highway 99. Swift Blue Line buses will run every 10 minutes starting this fall.

That means more bus service in the heaviest populated area of the county, and the need for more drivers.

The Job Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 in the Great Wolf Hall Lobby at Everett Community College, 2000 Tower Street in Everett.

The job fair is taking place offsite because Community Transit’s Merrill Creek Operating Base is under renovation to house more buses.

Community Transit invites prospective job candidates to meet with staff, learn about the agency and become familiar with the application process. All job applications must be submitted online. Visit www.communitytransit.org/jobs to see what jobs are open and how to apply.

Community Transit provides paid training for bus drivers; no experience is needed and the agency helps trainees obtain their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). The agency is also hiring journey-level mechanics, planners to help prepare for light rail coming to Snohomish County, and IT staff, among other jobs.

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County. The agency is building a network of Swift bus rapid transit lines with Swift Blue Line along Highway 99 and the Swift Green Line between Canyon Park/Bothell and Boeing/Paine Field coming in 2019.