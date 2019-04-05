Happening nearby: Beer Fest fundraiser to support free speech therapy for kids

Early Life Speech & Language, a Shoreline-based non-profit providing speech and language therapy for kids ages 2-7, at no cost to the families, is hosting its 7th annual Beer Fest Fundraiser in the Seattle Scottish Rite Masonic Center from noon-5 p.m. on April 13.

“This event grows year after year and raises money to support this wonderful service we provide,” said Director of Development & Communication Susie Beresford. “The community really rallies to make this happen. Local breweries donate their beer, Central Market donates the tastiest bratwursts in town, Macrina Bakery donates brioche buns and the parents of our sweet kids in here, donate their time and efforts to make this event happen.”

Early Life Speech & Language provides speech and language therapy to children ages 2 – 7 at no cost to the families.

Twenty-one breweries will be participating, including Lowercase, Oakshire, Deschutes, Georgetown, Finnriver Cider, Alaskan, Lagunitas, Wild Ride, Mazama, Diamond Knot, Pear Up Cider, Salish Sea, Middleton, Scuttlebutt, Gallagher’s, Explorer, 192, Mac & Jack’s, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Postdoc, and Triplehorn Brewing. There will also be an auction with several gifts from local Edmonds businesses including the Edmonds Center for the Arts, Red Twig and Scratch Distillery. Auction items include high-end cigar packages, University of Washington football tickets, dinner-and-a-show packages, and even painting with cats.

The event will be at Seattle Scottish Rite, 1207 N. 152nd St., Shoreline.

Tickets are $30 if purchased through this link prior to event or $35 at the door. Your ticket includes tastings, commemorative tasting cup, access to the silent auction, bratwurst lunch and raffle tickets.