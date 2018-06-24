Happening nearby: Beautiful Soles fundraiser at Edmonds Theater July 15

LUX Home Team and Network Home Loans are sponsoring a July 15 movie night fundraiser for the non-profit Beautiful Soles, a Snohomish County based 501(c)3 non-profit that provides quality shoes, new socks, and emergency housing to local low-income and homeless children.

LUX has rented out the Edmonds Theater for the event, which will run from noon-2 p.m. and screen the movie Coco. There will be raffles exclusive to ticket holders, and one free raffle ticket will be included with every purchased movie ticket. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $1 each.

You can learn more about Beautiful Soles here and about the event here.

The Edmonds Theater is located at 415 Main St.