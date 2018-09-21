Happening nearby: Author of ‘Crown Jewel Wilderness’ to speak in Lynnwood on Sept. 22

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association will host a free program featuring an Olympia-based writer, hiker and historian on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Lauren Danner, author of Crown Jewel Wilderness, spent more than six years researching and writing the history of North Cascades National Park. Come learn the fascinating story of politics and the wilderness movement that shaped the creation of this National Park.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held at Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Museum, located at 19903 Poplar Way, on Sept. 22 from 10-11 a.m.