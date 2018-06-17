Happening nearby: ‘Attract Butterflies to Your Garden’ workshop at Edmonds Demo Garden June 23

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a workshop, “Attract Butterflies To Your Garden,” on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Presenter Julie O’Donald has a new program covering 18 species of butterflies in the Puget Sound. A Master Gardener and butterfly aficionado, O’Donald will give a new workshop featuring 18 species of Western Washington butterflies and the flowers that attract them. Her garden is featured in Butterfly Gardening: The North American Butterfly Association Guide.

Come and learn about landscape features that help butterflies throughout the year and their preferred host plants. Butterflies, their habitats and many of the plants will be seen at the Edmonds Demo Garden during the workshop.



The Edmonds Demo Garden is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery at 95 Pine St. on the northwest corner of Pine and Edmonds Way, with free parking on Pine Street. There is parking for those with limited mobility down the hatchery driveway.

Contact [email protected] or call 425-771-8165 to learn more.

