Happening nearby: Arson fire destroys Suni’s Restaurant in Shoreline

Suni’s Restaurant in Shoreline’s North City business district was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.
According to this report in Shoreline Area News, fire investigators determined that the fire was arson,
Shoreline Fire was dispatched just after 5 a.m. to reports of visible flames at Suni’s Pizza in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. When firefighters arrived, the building was almost fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get inside at first but were forced to withdraw and fight from the outside.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the arson. Call 1-800-55-ARSON to report anything you know or saw.
Suni’s is a local icon, owned and operated by the same family for 45 years, Shoreline Area News reported. A GoFundMe page has been set up here for the owner and staff impacted by the fire.
