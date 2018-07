The 2018 Edmonds Sand Sculpture contest, now hosted by the Edmonds Chamber Foundation, is set for Tuesday, July 24 at Marina Beach Park, 470 Admiral Way, Edmonds.



Form a team or build on your own. This fun, free, amateur contest is open to all ages. Sign up at 10 a.m. and start building. Judging is at noon and awards are at 12:30 p.m. Bring your buckets and shovels.

For more information call 425-670-1496.