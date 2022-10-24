Happening nearby: Alleged shooter in Lynnwood Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma

The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area.

The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for first-degree murder, Lynnwood police said Monday.

The murder was a result of a drug deal gone wrong, the victim being an innocent bystander. The 70-year-old Lynnwood man, Carl Bridgmon, liked to sit in the park and enjoy his cup of coffee. On April 5, 2022, Bridgmon was sitting in his car at Daleway Park when he heard gunshots. The 70-year-old pulled out his phone and began recording the incident before being struck by a stray bullet in the leg. Bridgmon ultimately died of his wounds on the scene.

In May, another subject — believed to be the driver of the vehicle that was shot out of — was arrested. According to Commander Patrick Fagan of the Lynnwood Police Department, this second arrest brings to a close the search for the suspects in the homicide.