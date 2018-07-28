Happening nearby: Afrolatino Festival 2018 set for Sunday, July 29 in Lynnwood

Afrolatino Festival 2018 is set for this Sunday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School.

The event is a free, family-fun festival focused on Afro-Latino culture, featuring Salsa Merengue and Reggae music and Afro Latino influence Jazz and Fusion styles, and more.

Featured music includes Edmonds Community College Salsa Band, Marimba Flor de Maria, and LatinoTwist. Come out and dance!

The festival will be held at 19200 56th Ave. W., the baseball field west of Cedar Valley Community School, in Lynnwood.

Learn more at www.facebook.com/afrolatinolynnwood.