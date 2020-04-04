Hand sanitizer now in the hands of first responders Posted: April 4, 2020 18 South County Fire announced on Twitter that it picked up its first batch of hand sanitizer produced by distilleries @scratchspirits in Edmonds and Woodinville Whiskey Co. “Thank you for supporting our firefighters, health care workers and communities in the fight against #COVID19,” the fire authority said. You can learn more about Scratch Distillery’s hand sanitizer production in our earlier story. (Photo courtesy South County Fire)