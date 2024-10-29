Halloween Trunk R Treat in Town Center Thursday

Get those costumes ready for Mountlake Terrace’s annual Halloween Trunk R Treat, set from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in Town Center.
During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy. Event sponsors include Espresso Break, Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce, Mountlake Church, Diamond Knot, West Plaza Marketplace and MLTnews.
Trunk R Treat is held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Kids begin trick or treating at 5 p.m.
