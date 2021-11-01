Halloween Trunk R Treat a sweet success

The annual Trunk R Treat sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Business Association was back as an in-person event Halloween night — and if the two-block-long line of excited children and their parents waiting to enter was any indication, it was a resounding success.
Attendees enjoyed a family-friendly outdoor trick or treat adventure, as decorated vehicles — with trunks open and full of candy — filled the 56th Avenue West parking lot next to Espresso Break.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trunk R Treat was a drive-thru activity.
— Photos by Ashley Gilson
