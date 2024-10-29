Halloween safety tips from State Fire Marshal’s Office

As Halloween approaches, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone to prioritize safety while enjoying the festivities.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that the leading cause of fires during the holidays are because of decorations, causing 790 home structure fires per year. On Halloween in 2023, Washington state had 79 fire incidents reported, 27% of which were structure fires.

The fire marshal’s office recommends these safety tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for all:

– Choose costumes made of flame-resistant or flame-retardant fabrics and avoid costumes with long flowing pieces.

– Use battery-operated candles or LED lights instead of real candles in jack-o-lanterns and other decorations.

– Keep decorations away from open flames and heat sources to prevent fires.

– Ensure walkways and exit paths are well lit and free of obstacles.

– If celebrating Halloween away from home, make sure to identify at least two escape routes in case of a fire.

– When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter, and ensure to place them far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways, and yards.

– Inside your home, ensure all smoke alarms are working.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.