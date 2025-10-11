Friday, October 10, 2025
HomeEventsHalloween fun: Trunk R Treat event planned for Oct. 31
EventsHolidays

Halloween fun: Trunk R Treat event planned for Oct. 31

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Participants at the 2024 Trunk R Treat event. (File photo by David Carlos)

Espresso Break owner Maria Ells is hosting her annual Trunk R Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31 on the corner of 232nd & 56th in Mountlake Terrace.

During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO