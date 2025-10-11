Halloween fun: Trunk R Treat event planned for Oct. 31

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Espresso Break owner Maria Ells is hosting her annual Trunk R Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31 on the corner of 232nd & 56th in Mountlake Terrace.
During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy.
