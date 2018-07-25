‘Hair’ musical comes to Edmonds CC this weekend

Friday – Sunday July 27–29

Friday and Saturday – 7 p.m.

Sunday matinee – 3 p.m.

Ballyhoo Theatre Presents:

Hair

Edmonds Community College

Black Box Theatre

20310 68th Ave. W.

Lynnwood

The story of a group of young Americans searching for love and peace during the Vietnam era. Hair is at once a joyous celebration of youth and a poignant journey through a very tumultuous time. Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, the themes and struggles in Hair remain vital and relevant today. Hair features an eclectic score filled with classics, including “Aquarius,” “Let the Sun Shine In,” “Good Morning, and Starshine.”

Parental guidance suggested. (Adult themes, language)

Directions: www.blackboxedcc.org

For tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3461428