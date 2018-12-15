Gusty winds cut power to thousands Friday night

Strong wind gusts toppled trees, sent tree branches onto power lines and caused power outages throughout South Snohomish County early Friday evening, with thousands of customers in the dark for several hours.

Snohomish County PUD said via Twitter that about 60,000 customers were without power systemwide at the peak of the windstorm, with 33,000 of those in the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace area. As of midnight Saturday, about 2,000 were still without power in those three cities.

Main Street in Edmonds was closed from 9th to 12th avenues after a tree fell in the 1000 block, Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley said.

Due to high winds and rough seas, Washington State Ferries closed the galley on the M/V Hyak on the Edmonds-Kingston route. For passenger safety, the Edmonds terminal temporarily reduced the number of cars that were loaded on the vessels.