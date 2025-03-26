Gunnvor Tveidt: Active in Lynnwood Rotary, her greatest joy was her grandchildren

Gunnvor Tveidt

March 23, 1945 – March 5,.2025

Gunnvor Tveidt was born on March 23, 1945, in Kristiansand, Norway, to Kari and Tolleiv Tveitevoll. She arrived shortly after her fraternal twin sister, Torunn, who shares their father’s birthday. Gunnvor is survived by her beloved husband, C. Jay Tveidt; daughters Karianna and her husband DJ; grandchildren Karsten, Annika, and Mari; daughter Kristina and grandchildren Adrianna and Anders. She is also survived by her brother Hans Birger and his wife Elin; sister Marit and her husband Kjell; mother-in-law Ferne Tveidt; sisters-in-law Cheryl, Jannine, and brother-in-law Gerry; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Gunnvor leaves behind a wide circle of friends who were like family to her.

Gunnvor’s early life was shaped by helping her parents on the family farm. She often shared stories of milking cows, harvesting crops, and caring for her siblings. As the oldest child, she embraced a leadership role, often taking charge of her younger siblings with a firm but loving hand. In her adult years, this sense of responsibility extended to her work as a teacher, mentor, and employer. She often joked that she should have been the principal of her school, as she had a natural knack for discipline and management.

Gunnvor met Jay Tveidt through a family connection, and they began writing letters while Jay was serving in the Vietnam War. When Jay came to Norway after completing his military service, they met in person, and it was love at first sight. Jay remembers telling her he loved her early on, even though he wasn’t sure he was ready for that commitment. They were married in 1970 in Norway, and their first daughter, Karianna, was born seven months later—a fact often teased by her daughters. In 1972, they moved to the U.S. to run a family business in Hood River, Oregon, for Jay’s parents, Ferne and Carroll Tveidt. Their second daughter, Kristina, was born in 1974. In 1979, they relocated to the Seattle area, briefly staying at Dee Hammer’s house before buying a home in Silver Lake, WA. Jay worked as a real estate agent, and Gunnvor started a house-cleaning business with a friend.

Together, Gunnvor and Jay later built a successful business brokerage firm, Tveidt & Associates, which became the top franchise of VR Business Brokers on multiple occasions. They settled in Mill Creek, WA, where they enjoyed a fulfilling life together. Gunnvor and Jay loved to travel and visited many parts of Europe, Asia, Central America, and the United States. They spent many summers in Norway with Gunnvor’s family, and their daughters often accompanied them on these trips. In 1998, they purchased Talent Services, a business Gunnvor successfully operated until her passing.

Gunnvor and Jay were active in the Rotary Organization, with Jay joining the Rotary Club of Lynnwood and Gunnvor continuing to carry the torch. She contributed to many community projects and was involved with Foss Home, demonstrating her commitment to philanthropy and service. She was a true leader, respected for her generosity and determination.

As a mother and grandmother, Gunnvor was deeply involved in her family’s lives. She was part of the first generation of women who believed they could do it all. Balancing her role as a businesswoman, she transported her children to activities, helped with homework, and cared for her grandchildren with her signature candor and love. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Gunnvor was a proud feminist and a trailblazer — an original “boss lady.” She firmly believed that love is a verb and lived her life through action, inspiring others by simply “doing.” Her strength, optimism, and unwavering dedication to her family and community were evident to all who knew her.

Gunnvor passed away suddenly on March 5, 2025, in Everett, WA, just a few weeks before her 80th birthday. We take comfort in knowing that she is now with God and reunited with her loved ones who have passed. While it is hard to imagine life without her, we find peace in knowing that she is once again with her sister Torunn, and that she watches over us from above.

A memorial service will be held at the Edmonds Yacht Club on April 6, 2025, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Lynnwood Food Bank.