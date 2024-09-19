Guests celebrate Korean culture and history during Chuseok festival in Edmonds

Over 250 guests enjoyed a celebration of Korean culture and history at the Waterfront Center Tuesday evening. The free Korean Harvest Moon festival – Chuseok – was sponsored by the Korean American Historical Society, the Greater Seattle Korean Association and the Korean Community Service Center — in partnership with the Waterfront Center.

Attendees of all nationalities had an opportunity to immerse themselves in rich Korean history and culture through traditional Korean food dishes and live stage performances that included music, art, and dramatic and personal story-telling.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton