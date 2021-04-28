Guest speaker to talk about local Muslim community during April 28 Diversity Commission meeting

The Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission has invited a guest speaker — Shaykh Umair Ahmed — to discuss the local Muslim community during the commission’s Wednesday, April 28 meeting.

He will also speak about Ramadan, the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture, and Eid-al-Fitr (Festival of the Breaking of the Fast), a three-day long celebration following Ramadan.

He began serving the greater Seattle community in 2015 through the Mihraab Foundation as a resident scholar and youth director. In 2017, he began teaching at Cordoba Academy, a private school in Mountlake Terrace, and he is now executive director of the Mihraab Foundation.

