Grocery Outlet opening next to Regal Cinebarre in August – and store is hiring 

Grocery Outlet is opening a Mountlake Terrace location in August near the Regal Cinebarre, next to UNC Urgent Care. The store is currently hiring staff and management for all departments. Apply in person during a hiring fair outside the store location or apply online at groceryoutlet.com/careers.
The grocery franchise, owned by the proprietors of the Lynnwood Grocery Outlet Tommy and Rachael Harmon, will open in the 18,000-square-foot building at 6005 244th St. S.W., near Van Ry Boulevard. The property was once a CompUSA store, then a Gene Juarez Academy before being converted into a temporary U.S. Postal Service sorting annex.
The annex was decommissioned in late 2023 as part of a postal restructuring effort, which relocated the sorting center to a permanent site in Everett.
The store’s location is 0.6 miles from the light rail station – a nine-minute bus ride or a 12-minute walk.
