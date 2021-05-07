Gretchen Smith Jolly: Committed to helping others, her greatest joy was family

On Thursday April 22, Gretchen S. Jolly, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at her home in Shoreline, WA at the age of 83. She was born October 7, 1937, in Spokane, Washington, the daughter of Ford and Chata (Elsa Osborne) Smith. She spent her early years in Spokane until the family moved to Seattle where the family eventually settled on Capitol Hill. She was a 1956 graduate of Garfield High School and attended Washington State University, where she was a member of Alpha Zeta.

Gretchen married Pierre Jolly on September 19, 1959, at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Seattle. Following the birth of their two children, Geoffrey and Tracy, she began a lifelong commitment to service and helping others. She was active in supporting Seattle Children’s Hospital through fundraisers, Junior League of Seattle at the Thrift Store, Wise Penny, and Guatemala Friendship School. Always helping her children with sports and social activities such as Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts, gymnastics, football, soccer and swim team. Later in life, she became a member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), where she worked both locally and at the state level to support fundraising for women in education. She was an active and respected member, providing leadership within the organization at several diverse levels for close to two decades. She will be missed by her sisterhood at P.E.O.

Gretchen and Pierre moved to Crista Senior Living of Shoreline in 2017. Here they became incredibly involved in their new community at the Garden Residence of Crista. Gretchen held many positions, so many that there will be several volunteers needed to fill her shoes. She was known as the Matriarch of the Garden Residence. A few of her current rolls included Garden Resident Council President, Library Assistant, Mail Delivery to the Royal Residence, supporter to Crista staff for community events, proofreader for newsletters and calendars and an advocate to help others in need.

Gretchen was known by many as having a drive and energy to work hard and make sure any task she worked on was done well. She cared deeply for many causes throughout her life and for each of those she gave all of herself. Many have benefitted from her commitments to these causes. Her greatest joys were her family, and she was especially proud of becoming a great-grandmother in 2020, she happily shared photos and stories of her great-grandson with all.

She is survived by her husband, Pierre; sister, Kerry Thompson of Seattle, children, Geoff (LaDonna) Jolly, of Edmonds and Tracy Jolly (Mike Koski-Harja), of Seattle, two grandchildren, Justin (Payton) Jolly and Megan Jolly, and a great grandson, Hendrix Jolly. Gretchen’s wish for donations be made to Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.