Greg Jantz: Founder of A Place for Hope, he lived every day to the fullest

Gregory Jantz

Gregory Lamar Jantz entered this world on July 13, 1959, and began his eternal life in Heaven on July 4, 2025 when he tragically lost his life in an unexpected accident at his home. He lived every day in between to the fullest.

Born to Larry and Judy Jantz in Boise, Idaho, Gregg moved with the family to Dodge City, KS at a young age. His sister, Lynne, arrived in September of 1961 to complete the family. The family returned to Boise in 1971, where he finished his secondary education.

After moving to Seattle in 1980, Gregg earned his Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling followed by a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology.

After marrying his wife, LaFon (Ferguson) in 1983, Gregg founded the The Center for Counseling and Health Resources, which later became known as A Place of Hope. He identified a gap in traditional mental health services which led him to pioneer a whole-person care approach. He has helped thousands nationally and globally through his methods. A gifted speaker and prolific author, he shared his message of hope and healing with audiences worldwide.

Gregg loved his life, his wife, his boys, his family, and his faith. Always an optimist, his favorite verse of Scripture was Jeremiah 29:11, with God’s promise to provide a hope-filled future.

With compassion and humor, Gregg tenderly cared for his family. He cherished adventures — hiking, biking, skiing, camping — and simply spending time together.

Gregg was preceded in death by OJ & Maxine Barton (maternal grandparents), and Harry and Ruby Jantz (paternal grandparents). He is survived by his parents, Larry and Judy Jantz of Boise, Idaho; his loving wife, LaFon; his sons, Gregg Jr. (wife, Madison) and Benjamin; his sister, Lynne Wells (husband, Glen), and an abundance of extended family members.

While his loss leaves a void for the many family and friends who knew him, personally and professionally, the memory of his life well-lived continues to provide hope and inspiration.