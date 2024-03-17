Grant Nelson: Celebration of life March 22 for Edmonds High grad

Grant A. Nelson

Born to Gary and JoAnne Nelson on April 5, 1964, Grant passed away in Olympia on March 5. 2024.

He grew up in Edmonds, Washington, attended Seaview Elementary school, College Place Middle School, and graduated from Edmonds High School in 1982 as an accomplished tennis player. He attended Pacific Lutheran University and completed his college degree at WSU. He proceeded to teach and coach tennis in California and Olympia. Subsequently he became a staff member for the legislature, then joined the Association of Washington Business in 1998 to handle the environmental affairs portfolio. Grant married Stacey Davis, in 1995. They lived in Olympia and had two sons, Garrett and Gunnar. In 2011, Grant established a company, True North Public Affairs that represented clients who appeared before the legislature. Grant had many hobbies, including hang gliding and flying several types of aircraft, scuba diving, surfing, and hiking. He loved music and frequented venues during open mic nights. He spent a summer flying as a bush pilot in Alaska. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Grant is survived by his spouse Stacey, sons Garrett and Gunnar, his parents Gary and JoAnne Nelson, and his brothers Geoff (Leigh), Greg (Cindy) and their families.

Grant’s life will be celebrated on Friday, March 22,2024, 1:00 PM, at The Olympic Flight Museum, 7637 Old Hwy 99, Tumwater, WA 98511, with a reception to follow.