Grant application assistance available for reducing air pollution in Puget Sound

With the goal of cutting air pollution by 20% in the next seven years — as well as halving greenhouse gas emissions, socioeconomic disparities in air pollution exposure, and cancer risk due to air toxics — the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is offering grant application assistance to community-based organizations, tribal nations and organizations, local governments and ports located in King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

“Communities should never miss out on opportunities to reduce air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, cancer risk and other health disparities because of lack of capacity or systemic barriers to the grant application process,” said Chrissy Cooley, executive director of the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency in a news release announcing the grant assistance. “Those who experience disproportionate health risks due to air pollution should be at the center of the solution and the agency is honored to be able to serve in this way.”

Thanks to a 2023 legislative proviso, the agency has been allocated funds from the state’s Climate Commitment Act to assist local organizations in applying for grants that will significantly benefit communities with disproportionate exposure to air pollution. Priority will be given to projects that reduce fine particulate matter, diesel exhaust and greenhouse gas emissions. Projects must be focused within the agency’s defined overburdened communities so that those communities can see public health benefits from the Climate Commitment Act, Inflation Reduction Act and other new funding opportunities.

Potential grant application support services by agency staff could consist of:

– Identifying appropriate funding opportunities

– Technical analysis: mapping, emission-reduction calculations

– Narrative writing support

– Grant materials review, completion check

– Partner coordination. If multiple partners are interested in similar projects, the Agency can help coordinate partners with the goal of producing a stronger, more competitive grant application.

– Support successful grant recipients with understanding reporting requirements and establishing appropriate systems

Washington State Sen. Marko Liias, who represents the 21st District, has been instrumental in securing this opportunity for communities facing higher risks of air pollution, the news release said.

“We know that climate change is already having a disproportionate impact on so many of our overburdened communities across Washington,” Liias said. “By opening up more funding for communities facing the brunt of the crisis, we can work towards common solutions for public health and environmental concerns. I’m so glad to see these investments are starting to be implemented and look forward to the work ahead.”

Organizations interested in this opportunity are encouraged to visit www.pscleanair.gov/GrantSupport or contact the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at GrantSupport@pscleanair.gov.