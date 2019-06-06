Grand re-opening of Safeway store in former MLT Albertsons set for June 13

1 of 2

After months of remodeling work, the Mountlake Terrace Albertsons is ready to be officially christened in its new incarnation as a Safeway store.

On Thursday, June 13, officials from Albertsons Companies will conduct a grand re-opening of the store, located at 4301 212th St. S.W. A ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with recognition of long-time employees at the store, will take place at 4 p.m.

“We want to celebrate and thank our customers for their patience, support and excitement surrounding this extensive renovation,” Albertsons Public Affairs Manager Tairsa Worman said in a press release.

Thursday’s celebration will include free reusable bags (while supplies last), samples of food products from local vendors and entertainment for kids. The first 100 customers at the event will receive a bag of free groceries while five lucky customers (age 18 and older) will have a chance to win a $300 Safeway Gift Card.

Nearly every part of the 50,000-square-foot grocery store has been updated in this renovation, said Worman. A newly-designed produce department and new check stands and self-check lanes have been operational for a few weeks now; renovations of the deli — including a new China and sushi station — are being completed this week.

Upgrades have also been completed in the bakery, meat and seafood, floral and wine, beer and spirits departments. The new exterior Safeway signs on the building were installed late last week.

The Mountlake Terrace Safeway employs nearly 100 and is managed by Mike Speed, a 40-year employee with Albertsons Companies.

Albertson and Safeway Inc. completed a corporate merge in January 2015.

— By Doug Petrowski